Bluefin provides P2PE to companies using Accepta EzPay Payment Platform

Accepta Payments provides acquiring, development, ACH processing, electronic transactions, PIN debit processing and development of IT solutions to both the US and Latin America markets. The company is partnered and certified with US credit card processors for retail, wholesale, online, restaurant, recurring and mail order/telephone order payments.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, Accepta can now provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through Accepta’s EzPay Payment Platform, boosting security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the payment transaction flow.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.