Bluefin Payment Systems rolls P2PE solution on the Merchant Link platform

Merchant Link specializes in gateway and data security solutions for hotels, restaurants and retail locations. With Bluefin’s Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, Merchant Link can now provide PCI-validated P2PE through their current TransactionLink integrations, requiring no change to a merchant’s transactional flow or processing relationship.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

The University of California San Diego (UCSD) Starbucks campus location was the first client to take advantage of the combined Merchant Link/Bluefin solution using the PCI P2PE approved Ingenico iSC 250 terminal, with both PCI-validated P2PE and EMV. Bluefin and Merchant Link will be releasing a case study on the implementation in September 2016.