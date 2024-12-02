Bluefin Payment Systems partners Phoenix Managed Networks

The partnership will provide Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Solution to Phoenix Managed Networks clients.

PCI-validated P2PE secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

Phoenix Managed Networks is a global provider of payments communications, gateway and merchant security services, delivering solutions connecting retailers with the world’s banks, acquirers and processors.