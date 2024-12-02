Bluefin Payment Systems partners AudienceView for payment processing

AudienceView provides a single integrated ticketing, ecommerce and customer engagement platform. As an omnichannel ecommerce platform, AudienceView must manage transactions to security standards across the web, phone and card-present transactions.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, AudienceView clients can get PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and integrated payment processing with EMV through Bluefin’s PayConex payment platform or a P2PE gateway-only solution without payment processing. PayConex is integrated directly with the AudienceView platform and will provide debit, credit and ACH payments, as well as ecommerce and EMV retail acceptance.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

AudienceView is specialised in ecommerce software for events and entertainment organisations, processing over USD 2 billion in annual transactions.