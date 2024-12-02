Bluefin Payment Systems launches PCI-validated P2PE sub-listing option

By partnering with Bluefin’s PCI P2PE Assessor, Coalfire, the company has developed a security and compliance program that streamlines the adoption of a validated, listed P2PE solution and provides Decryptx partners a path to P2PE offerings at a fraction of the time of a typical listing.

Decryptx is Bluefin’s Decryptions as a Service (DaaS) offering, which enables processors, payment gateways and software platforms to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution direct to their clients through a simple API connection – with no change to a client’s payment processing relationship.

Through Decryptx, the only part of the transaction that Bluefin requires is the P2PE payload, which contains the swiped, keyed or EMV card data encrypted within the PCI-validated device. Bluefin decrypts the data then sends the decrypted payload back to the processor or gateway for authorization. Bluefin currently has more than 45 processors, gateways and software providers enabled for Decryptx.

Bluefin Payment Systems specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect, payment iFrame and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland.