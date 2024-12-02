Bluefin Payment Systems joins First Atlantic Commerce to offer fraud solutions for online payments

The partnership will enhance data security for companies using FAC’s payment gateway with the addition of Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-validated P2PE solution, which enables merchants utilising FAC to get the security and scope reduction of PCI-validated P2PE.

FAC provides multi-currency, payment processing and risk management solutions for merchants and acquiring banks in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Mauritius and the Latin American Caribbean Region.

Through the partnership, FAC will provide clients Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution through their payment platform, which enables multi-currency, international and/or offshore mobile, MOTO and Virtual Terminal (VT) credit card processing, with multi-currency, multi-jurisdictional settlement via a single interface.

With this partnership, First Atlantic Commerce becomes the first payments provider to offer a PCI-validated P2PE solution in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

For more information about First Atlantic Commerce, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.