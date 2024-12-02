Bluefin Payment Systems and WorldNet enter strategic alliance

The partnership will boost data security for companies using the WorldNet platform with the addition of Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution, which enables merchants utilizing the WorldNet gateway to get the security and scope reduction of PCI P2PE with no change to their gateway relationship.

As part of the partnership, Bluefin will also utilize WorldNet’s payment platform, equipped with Decryptx P2PE for retail, mobile and unattended environments, to provide stand-alone and integrated payment processing to their global merchants and partners.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

WorldNet is a provider of enterprise grade omnichannel payment platform solutions to an established base of international corporate clients in North America and Europe. WorldNet provides partners with a fully-hosted version of the platform, to deliver an advanced range of ‘own-brand’ EMV-enabled products and services across multiple payment channels including ecommerce, mobile, PoS and iPoS.