Bluefin Payment Systems and Priority Payment Systems enter agreement

As per the agreement, Bluefin will provide its PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution to Priority Payment clients. Priority will provide Bluefin’s PayConex P2PE through Priority’s current sales channels. Bluefin will fulfill, manage and support all P2PE orders, including device shipping, chain of custody and device monitoring.

Bluefin’s P2PE solution secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

Priority Payment Systems’ transaction platform supports both business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions.