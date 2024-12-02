Bluefin Payment Systems and Merchant Link enter agreement

The agreement will provide Bluefins Decryptx PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Solution to enterprises and retailers utilizing Merchant Links TransactionLink middleware for EMV and contactless payment acceptance on integrated POS (iPOS) systems.

Decryptx allows Merchant Link to provide acquirers and processors the companys PCI-validated P2PE solution through an API connection with Bluefin, with no change to the merchant relationship or current transaction flow.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk of payments for more than 300,000 hotel, restaurant and retail locations.