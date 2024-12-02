Bluefin Payment Systems and Industry Retail Group enter strategic alliance

Under the agreement, IRG will provide Bluefin’s P2PE product suite through IRG’s current sales channels. Bluefin will manage and support all P2PE orders, including device shipping, chain of custody and device monitoring.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

Industry Retail Groupa Vector Security company is a Visa PCI-DSS validated provider of customized managed network services, offering a portfolio of services targeted to retailers and other multi-website companies.