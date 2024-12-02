Bluefin Payment Systems, 3Delta Systems partner for decryption-as-a-service offering

In March 2014, Bluefin became the first company in North America to receive PCI validation for a P2PE Solution, PayConex P2PE. PayConex P2PE secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

On November 2014, Bluefin introduced Decryptx, the company’s decryption-as-a-service (DaaS) product. Decryptx provides all of the security of PayConex P2PE but with no change to the merchant’s processing or acquiring relationship.

3DSI is a Software as a Service (SaaS) payment gateway offering multiple ways to process and manage card payments, specialising in processing Level-3 payment data for B2B and B2G customers. 3DSI also provides the CardVault tokenization service which has been protecting customer data since 2003 for B2C, B2B and B2G customers.

