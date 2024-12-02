Bluefin payment platform gets EMV certification with First Data

PayConex Plus is a payment platform offering a variety of solutions for mobile, unattended, retail, mail/telephone order (MOTO) and international acceptance, backed by multi-currency processing.

The platform features PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and EMV for both merchants and integrated Point of Sale (POS) providers, including the GoChip SDK for EMV integration, as well as Ingenico RBA Terminal Support.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce and payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers. For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.