Bluefin partners with ID TECH

The partnership aims to provide enhanced security to Bluefin's customers and partners using their Decryptx and PayConex payment security solutions.

The AES encryption, a specification established by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will be integrated into the ID TECH SREDKey 2 encrypting keypads for Bluefin customers. This move signifies a notable step towards bolstering the security of sensitive cardholder data.

In the official press release, representatives from Bluefin emphasised the significance of this collaboration, positioning Bluefin as one of the early adopters in the industry to implement the AES standard. The ID TECH SREDKey, a key component of Bluefin's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution, has gained popularity, particularly among the healthcare and higher education sectors.

The AES protocol is seen as crucial for various applications, including back-office payment processing, especially for multinational entities dealing with credit card transactions across multiple countries. Bluefin also intends to leverage AES in its ShieldConex tokenization process.

Representatives from ID TECH highlighted the commitment of both companies to providing secure payment solutions. The incorporation of AES 128 encryption in ID TECH's payment hardware and Bluefin's P2PE solution reflects a dedication to adopting the latest encryption technology, ensuring a secure payment environment for the companies' mutual customers.

More information about the two companies

ID TECH designs and manufacturies secure payment solutions, covering contactless/NFC payment devices, EMV, and Magstripe readers.

Bluefin, as an integrated payments leader, specializes in encryption and tokenization technologies, catering to various industries such as healthcare, higher education, government, and nonprofit sectors. The company collaborates with a global network of partners, serving clients across 60 countries. Bluefin holds the status of a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and has a presence in Atlanta, Waterford (Ireland), and Vienna (Austria).

In September 2023, Bluefin incorporated Mastercard Click to Pay to enhance checkout options for its merchants. This integration allowed Bluefin's merchants to choose between integrating the checkout experience within an iFrame or utilising a hosted payment platform. These options aimed to enable merchants to offer a streamlined shopping experience to their customers.

Furthermore, the implemented solution eliminates the necessity for customers to manually enter card details during each transaction. Instead, merchants can securely store payment information by utilizing an encrypted, virtual card number. This additional layer of security contributes to a more efficient and secure payment process for both merchants and customers.

