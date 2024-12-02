Bluefin partners iModules Software for PCI-Validated P2PE

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

With Bluefin’s Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, iModules can now provide PCI-validated P2PE through their current customer integrations, requiring no change to a merchant’s transactional flow or processing relationship.

PCI-validated P2PE solution for merchants includes reduced PCI compliance and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC).

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

iModules Software is specialized in Constituent Engagement Management software for educational institutions.