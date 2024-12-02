Bluefin launched new P2PE devices, application listings, and KIFs





Following this announcement, Bluefin integrated 23 new devices, 6 new applications, and 3 new key injection facilities (KIFs) into its Encryption Management Services P2PE Component listing. This new development is expected to bring the industry a total of more than 120 devices from 16 different manufacturers, as well as a total of 29 Key Injection Facilities.

Bluefin represents an integrated payments company that operates in encryption and tokenisation technologies, aiming to protect payments and sensitive data from fraud and other online threats. The firm’s product suite includes multiple solutions, designed for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, and ecommerce, as well as unattended payments or data in the healthcare, higher education, nonprofit industries, and government.

Currently, Bluefin’s Decryptx network includes multiple connected partners and collaborators, which operate in 59 countries around the world. This takes place throughout the use of over 120 devices and applications, from 16 manufacturers and 29 KIFs.

New device additions to the firm’s PCI-validated P2PE listing include the Newland SmartPOS devices (such as the N700, N750, N910, N910-Pro, and N950) and Verifone portable and handheld payment devices which were developed with retailers in mind (these include the e235 and T650p, as well as unattended payment devices for the overall petroleum forecourt, such as the UX300, UX301 and UX410). In addition, customers will be enabled to access the PAX A800 Android desktop terminal and the Sunmi SmartPOS devices (these include the T6A10-P2-Smartpad, T5810-P2-Mini, T6800-P2 Lite, T6920-P2-Pro and more).

Bluefin will also provide partners and users with access to the P2PE Manager, an online management system that was developed in order to allow the complete lifecycle monitoring of P2PE devices. This includes key injections, tracking for chain-of-custody, device state, attestation management, device shipping, as well as a record of every decryption performed by every device.

The company’s PCI-validated device encryption was designed to protect card data from exposure to hackers, which can result in costly data remedies and breaches. With this in mind, Bluefin will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.