Bluefin issues US patent for Decryption as a Service

The patent encompasses both Bluefin’s decryption platform and P2PE Manager. Also, the issued patent relates to Bluefin’s Decryptx P2PE architecture as well as payment device and chain-of-custody management. In order to serve gateways, processors, and other clients, Bluefin developed a decryption architecture.

Specifically, the patent covers the systems and methods for parsing data from devices, device authentication and validation, key management, and decryption in a hardware security module (HSM). The patent further relates to a point to point encryption management system configured to receive information from a plurality of point of interaction devices (payment terminals).

Bluefin introduced Decryptx, the company’s Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product for enabling their PCI-validated P2PE solution on partners’ gateways and processing platforms. Decryptx enables any PCI/DSS provider to enhance their platform and offer Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution via a simple integration. Keyed, swiped, and EMV data from point of sale (POS) systems is protected via PCI-validated controls and encryption.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.