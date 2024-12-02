Bluefin issues their first Japanese patent for encryption devices

The issued patent will cover Bluefin’s innovation in Japan, which relates to systems and methods for creating fingerprints for encryption devices, including an encryption device (payment terminal) operatively connected to a device management system – the P2PE Manager, Bluefin’s proprietary, online device management system for clients to monitor the complete lifecycle of a payment device.

The patent covers aspects of Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions, including Decryptx, the company’s Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product for enabling their PCI-validated P2PE solution through processors, payment gateways, and software platforms. Keyed, swiped, and EMV data from point of sale (POS) systems is protected via PCI-validated controls and encryption.

Bluefin was awarded its first US patent in June 2016 on “Systems and Methods for Creating Fingerprints of Encryption Devices”. The company has since received another 5 US patents and has also additional patents pending in the US, in Japan and in the EU.