Bluefin introduces PAX devices for PCI-validated P2PE

The rash of data breaches reported by large US retailers in 2013 brought the issue of payment security to the forefront. As of August 23rd, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reported 622 US data breaches compromising 27,639,088 records in 2016.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution encrypts cardholder data within the PCI P2PE approved PAX S300 and S500 devices, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in an organization’s system and network where it could be accessible in the event of a data breach. This process devalues the card data rendering it useless to hackers. Card data is not decrypted until it reaches Bluefin’s decryption environment.

Both the PAX S500 and S300 can be loaded with one of four different applications. Two of the applications run the device in “stand-alone” mode, interfacing directly with Bluefin’s PayConex Virtual Terminal or API. The devices can also be loaded with two versions of the application for “semi-integrated” mode, allowing Bluefin’s merchants and ISV partners to integrate their own custom point of sale (POS) software to the device from a web browser. All applications enable EMV through Bluefin’s PayConex gateway.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide.

PAX is a global POS terminal provider. PAX has been serving the global retail marketplace for over ten years and has distribution in over eighty countries shipping over 6 million terminals worldwide in recent years.