The PayConex platform incorporates PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), significantly reducing PCI DSS compliance requirements by over 70% and decreasing PCI control scope at point-of-sale by more than 90%. The solution complies with the Special Interest Group for IIAS Standards (SIGIS), ensuring adherence to regulations for processing health benefit card transactions.

Bluefin’s integration with MyChart, powered by Epic, also supports real-time credit card and ACH payments. This direct integration allows healthcare organisations to securely process payments while minimising PCI scope, offering better data protection without storing sensitive card information.

The expansion aims to provide healthcare organisations with greater flexibility and efficiency, aligning with industry needs for secure, multi-processor payment solutions.





The role of PCI-validated P2PE and tokenization in securing healthcare payments

The adoption of PCI-validated P2PE and tokenization is crucial in the current landscape of payment security, especially for industries like healthcare that handle high volumes of sensitive data. PCI-validated P2PE encrypts card data directly at the point of interaction, preventing unauthorised access throughout the transaction journey. According to IBM Security, data breaches in the healthcare sector have reached USD 9.77 million in 2024, making robust encryption solutions essential to mitigate financial and reputational risks. Tokenization further reduces exposure by replacing sensitive payment data with secure, non-sensitive tokens, which are useless if intercepted.

Beyond security, PCI-validated P2PE and tokenization can significantly reduce the scope and complexity of PCI DSS compliance. This is particularly impactful for healthcare providers, who must comply with both PCI DSS and additional regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). By simplifying compliance requirements, these solutions not only improve security but also contribute to operational efficiency, allowing organisations to allocate resources more effectively.