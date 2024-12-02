Bluefin expands PCI-validated P2PE network to over 50 connected partners

Decryptx aims to enable Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution through partner payment gateways, processors and software providers. Bluefin’s platform secures credit, debit and other card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

Through Decryptx, the only part of the transaction that Bluefin requires is the encrypted data and other P2PE payload data elements, which contains the swiped, keyed or EMV card data encrypted within the PCI-validated device. Bluefin decrypts the data then sends the decrypted payload back to the processor or gateway for authorization.

Bluefin was issued its first Decryptx patent in June 2016 and currently holds six issued US, according to the company’s press release.