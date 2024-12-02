Bluefin expands its PayConex solution to North America

This provides access for every business in North America to a PCI-validated P2PE Solution. Bluefin’s PayConex Virtual Terminal turns any computer into an enhanced credit card terminal. Businesses plug a lightweight card reader into the computer’s USB port, swipe the credit card, and the transaction is processed using the businesses’ existing internet connection.

In addition to Bluefin’s Virtual Terminal, PayConex P2PE is also available as a standalone gateway solution for retailers and franchises, and through the Salesforce AppExchange PayConex payment app.

PayConex P2PE encrypts credit and debit card data in a point of entry device, ensuring that clear-text cardholder data does not reach the merchant’s POS systems and networks where it could be exposed to malware.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.