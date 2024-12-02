Bluefin encryption service available for Amazon Web Services

Decryptx, Bluefin’s Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, enables PCI/DSS providers and merchants to boost their platform and offer Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution. Keyed, swiped, NFC, and EMV data from point of sale (POS) systems is protected via PCI-validated controls and encryption.

The AWS solution allows Bluefin to provide Decryptx in the cloud to Tier 1 and Tier 2 merchants in a Merchant Managed Solution option. This means that merchants can connect directly to Decryptx through AWS, regardless of whether their processor supports the Bluefin product.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.