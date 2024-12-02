Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on Nodus payment processing platform

Through the partnership with Bluefin, Nodus can provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through the Nodus processing platform, boosting payment security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the payment transaction flow.

Microsoft ERP customers utilise Nodus solutions for integrated payments within accounting systems, online billpay and ecommerce. The Nodus PayFabric cloud service protects sensitive ERP data with tokenization, encryption and offsite storage of private cardholder data.

Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to direct connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

Nodus Technologies specialises in integrated electronic payments for Microsoft Dynamics GP, AX, NAV and CRM. The company enables businesses to integrate Credit Card Processing, ecommerce, CRM, Web-Based Sale Order Entry, and Online Billing, ACH Processing with multiple banks, processors and back office environments.