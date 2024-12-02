Bluefin, EDC Corporation team up to secure credit card transactions

EDC Corporation develops and supports software for the parking industry, specializing in citation, permit, and event management along with mobile and license plate recognition (LPR) enforcement. The company’s flagship product is the AIMS Parking Management Software platform, which is used by universities, municipalities, airports, hospitals and private operators.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, the software company will provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through the AIMS Parking Management System. Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).