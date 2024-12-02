Bluefin, EchoSat to provide PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption

As part of the deal, EchoSat will implement Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) service, which will encrypt payment data directly at the point of interface (POI).

PCI-validated P2PE secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

Founded in 1973, EchoSat provides payments security and redundancy for retail outlets in many vertical markets, as well as managed network and firewall services to protect point-of-sale systems from security breaches. EchoSat is a Level 1 compliant PCI-DSS Service Provider.

