



Following Bluefin’s collaboration with Moneris from September 2024, the partnership with Dover Fueling Solutions, which is part of Dover Corporation and a provider of customer-focused technologies, services, and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail sectors, intends to offer PCI-validated P2PE products to the retail petroleum forecourt in North America.











Bluefin and DFS’ PCI-validated P2PE solutions

As part of the agreement, Bluefin is set to serve as Dover Fueling Solutions’ PCI P2PE solution provider, listing its personalised service for the latter’s Certificate Authority (CA) and hardware. Also, the company plans to integrate and deploy P2PE into Dover Fueling Solutions’ IX Pay platforms in both the US and Canada. With P2PE, the PCI DSS compliance complexities can be substantially minimised, while PCI control scope is reduced at the point-of-sale environment.



When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Dover Fueling Solutions underlined that their company focuses on offering secure and simplified self-service payment technology to its fuelling and convenience retail customers. The decision to partner with Bluefin can be attributed to the latter’s experience as a payment and data security provider, with its experience being necessary to deliver PCI-validated P2PE solutions to Dover Fueling Solutions’ North American users. In addition, the current move is set to offer both substantial customer protection and satisfaction due to the increased security and scope reduction benefits of PCI-validated point-to-point encryption.





Bluefin’s launch of P2PE devices, application listings, and KIFs