Bluefin, Datacap Systems, Monetary partner to protect POS systems

Monetary teamed up with Datacap to enable the validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) product via a Datacap-driven payments gateway. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to directly connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service. Monetary’s payment platform blends multi-processor payments, tokenization, automation, loyalty, offers, and gift cards, and the Monetary product suite creates customized in-store, web, and mobile experiences for software developers, their merchants, and the customers they serve.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).