Bluefin, Bookstore Manager team up for PCI-Validated P2PE and payment processing

Bookstore Manager specialises in software and systems for Christian retailers, offering a variety of tools for independent and church bookstores. Their point-of-sale/inventory control software, Retail Management Solutions (RMS), is offered in tiered versions – RMS 500, RMS Gold, and RMS Platinum – to meet the needs of all size stores.

The Bluefin/Bookstore Manager partnership offers secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device. This prevents clear-text cardholder data from being available within the device, or in the merchant’s system where exposure to malware is possible. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM), ensuring the highest level of security.