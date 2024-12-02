Bluefin announces enhancements to the company's integrated Salesforce payments app

According to the press release, the company’s Salesforce app remains the only PCI-validated P2PE solution native to Salesforce. By using the Managed Application, organisations can easily add electronic payments, including debit and credit card processing, natively to their Salesforce account. With the upgrade to Lightning, Salesforce users can easily integrate custom intake form objects and pass external data elements to the Bluefin virtual terminal object.

Card present, mobile, and call center payments are secured using the PCI P2PE validated SRED Key 2 from IDTECH, which encrypts cardholder data immediately upon entry into the device, protecting data in transit and reducing PCI compliance scope.

Moreover, Bluefin’s PayConex for Salesforce app provides both card present and card-not-present acceptance, and now supports contactless / NFC, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay on PAX devices. The enhanced app also provides back-office, mobile, traditional retail countertop, 4G cellular deployment support, and Salesforce Lightning. Furthermore, the company offers three Component Offerings through their new listing, including: