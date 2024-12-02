Bluefin announces EMV certification of PayConex Payment Platform with Elavon

PayConex provides a stand-alone payment-processing platform for small, medium and large merchants, as well as integrated payment processing for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), which feature a full suite of API’s and SDK’s.The platform provides debit, credit and ACH payments, as well as ecommerce, mobile and retail acceptance, with all products backed by the security of Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution.

The company’s Elavon EMV certification further boosts Bluefin’s security suite, which also includes tokenization and transparent redirect.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

Elavon is a global payments provider and subsidiary of US Bancorp offering merchant processing in more and supporting the payment needs of merchant locations across the globe.