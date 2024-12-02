



As part of the partnership, Bluefin will serve as Sycurio’s solution partner for PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) devices. This integration is expected to reduce a customer’s PCI DSS compliance burden by over 70% and decrease the PCI control scope at the point-of-sale environment by more than 90%.

The partnership is designed to combine Bluefin’s expertise in encryption technology with Sycurio’s solutions, focusing on safeguarding sensitive data and improving the security of transactions across all payment channels. This collaboration also aims to simplify compliance efforts for organisations and improve overall customer and agent payment experiences.





Growing demand for secure multi-channel payment solutions

The demand for multi-channel payment solutions has surged in recent years, driven by the rapid growth of ecommerce, mobile payments, and contactless transactions. As consumers increasingly shop and transact online or through mobile apps, businesses are required to offer multiple payment options that cater to their preferences. This shift is not only about convenience but also about accommodating a wide range of payment methods, from traditional credit cards to digital wallets and mobile banking apps. As a result, businesses need solutions that support these diverse payment channels, ensuring they can meet consumer expectations and stay competitive.

Customers now expect simple transitions between digital and voice-based payment methods, whether they’re shopping online, making in-app purchases, or paying through customer service channels. For example, a customer may begin a purchase on a company’s website and later complete the transaction via a phone call to customer service. In such scenarios, payment experiences must remain smooth, secure, and uninterrupted across all platforms. Businesses that can deliver consistent and frictionless payment experiences across these channels are more likely to improve customer satisfaction and foster loyalty.

With this growing complexity, securing multi-channel payments has become increasingly important. As the number of payment touchpoints expands, so too does the risk of data breaches and fraud. Ensuring the security of sensitive payment information at every step of the process – whether through encryption, tokenization, or other technologies – is vital for protecting both customers and businesses. Companies that prioritiae secure, compliant payment solutions are better positioned to build trust with their customers while safeguarding their brand reputation in a competitive market.