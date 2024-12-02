Datecs, a European provider of payment terminals with in-house research, development, and manufacturing capabilities, will now offer Bluefin’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization solutions to enhance transaction security.

ShieldConex Orchestration enables multi-channel tokenization and encryption, allowing businesses to reduce their PCI compliance scope while maintaining flexibility in payment processing. The platform’s integration with Datecs devices ensures that merchants, independent sales organisations (ISOs), and independent software vendors (ISVs) can use PCI-validated P2PE while selecting their preferred processor and hardware.

Expanding security and flexibility for merchants

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Bluefin noted that while PCI-validated P2PE is widely regarded as a strong security measure, compatibility with all certified devices remains a challenge. They explained that ShieldConex Orchestration allows Datecs Android devices to transmit encrypted payment data to Bluefin’s system for secure decryption and formatting before authorisation, offering clients greater flexibility in their payment processing choices.

In turn, officials from Datecs Ltd., stated that the integration ensures merchants can maintain high security standards even when working with processors that do not inherently support Android-based P2PE devices. They added that the collaboration helps remove technical obstacles to P2PE adoption while offering businesses a more adaptable and secure payment solution.





More information about the two companies

Datecs Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures payment hardware solutions. Based in Bulgaria, the company produces a range of payment terminals that meet international security standards, supplying businesses worldwide with secure payment systems.

As for Bluefin, it specialises in encryption and tokenization technologies for securing payments and sensitive data. The company provides solutions for various transaction environments, including ecommerce, call centres, mobile, and unattended payments. With 300 global partners and 35,000 clients in 60 countries, Bluefin is a Participating Organisation of the PCI Security Standards Council and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Ireland and Austria.

