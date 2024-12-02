The partnership is aimed at delivering PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) processing for hospitality businesses in the US and Canada.

Datacap has been designated as Bluefin’s preferred partner for omnichannel payments within the hospitality sector, focusing on reducing PCI DSS compliance obligations. Through this collaboration, Datacap’s integration of Bluefin’s P2PE solution aims to cut a client’s PCI compliance requirements by more than 70% and reduce the PCI control scope at the point of sale by over 90%.

Given the heightened risk of data breaches in the hospitality sector, this solution is expected to support data protection. According to the official press release, recent industry figures indicate that 31% of hospitality firms have experienced a data breach, and 89% have been affected more than once within a year.

Improving security for hospitality payments

Officials from Bluefin noted that Datacap’s approach aligns with the need for robust data security across payment channels, emphasising that integrating Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE into Datacap’s platform enhances security, eases compliance, and supports seamless transaction experiences for hospitality businesses.

In turn, representatives from Datacap highlighted that working with Bluefin allows Datacap’s hospitality ISV partners to provide top-tier transaction security without impacting user experience. They added that Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE helps hospitality providers focus on improving guest services while minimising PCI scope and reducing compliance expenses.

For more information on adopting PCI-Validated P2PE solutions, merchants are encouraged to reach out to their POS resellers to explore how Datacap and Bluefin can assist with compliance and data security.





More information about the two companies

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bluefin specialises in encryption and tokenization technologies that secure payments and data across multiple industries, including healthcare, higher education, and government. The company is a Participating Organisation of the PCI Security Standards Council.

Datacap develops secure, processor-agnostic payment solutions for POS providers, with options for various processing platforms and devices. The company’s universal integration supports payments across physical, online, mobile, and unattended channels, enabling a consistent payment experience across different platforms.

For more information about Bluefin, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.