BlueData offers big data as a service on-premises or in the cloud

With the launch of its EPIC platform version, BlueData offers big data as a service (BDaaS) either on-premises or in the cloud, a requirement for many regulated industries and for companies in the European Union.

EPIC features an app store and app workbench that allow ‘bring your own app’ capabilities for big data. BlueDatas EPIC software platform also includes unified user authentication and authorization.

The BlueData EPIC software platform will be licensed for public cloud services with either usage-based pricing or an annual subscription price.

In related news, BlueData also introduced support for Amazon Web Services and multicloud big data deployments for big data.