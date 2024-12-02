Blue Turtle, Daon team up for biometric authentication and digital identities protection

As part of the agreement, being a reseller partner, Blue Turtle will integrate Daon’s biometric authentication tech into its digital go-to-market. Via this cutting-edge technology, organisations are allowed to alleviate the need for compromise between the security and convenience of their customers’ digital interactions, thus offering mobile identity assurance through the use of fingerprint, face, voice, iris, liveness or multi-modal capture.

Moreover, ITWeb suggests that the integrated product includes Digital Onboarding – an all-digital onboarding path for organisations in any regulated industry, such as banking, payments, investments, and gaming, which are required to meet KYC and AML regulations for identity verification during account opening. Daon combines multi-modal biometrics, fraud prevention and adaptive enrollment, and cross-channel voice authentication to integrate seamlessly with contact centers.