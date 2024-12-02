



Following this announcement, the collaboration will enable Taktile’s customer base of lending fintech firms, banks, financial institutions, and credit unions to benefit from embedded access to Bloom Credit’s platform. This is set to provide faster, more accurate data from three major credit bureaus in order to accelerate the credit decisioning procedure.

In addition, Taktile and Bloom are aligned with a strategy to deliver faster and more efficient data, as well as to optimise the manner in which customers drive growth, mitigate risk, and get products to market. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Bloom Credit x Taktile partnership

Throughout this initiative, Taktile customers will have access to real-time credit data and optimised analytics through the instant integration with the Bloom Credit API. This incorporation is expected to offer teams the opportunity to make more informed and faster automated credit decisions on Taktile, with standardised data being available in a low-code environment for streamlined implementation.

At the same time, Taktile aims to enable credit and risk teams to accelerate their development processes, while also reducing risks and delivering optimised financial products to their end users without relying on technical support.

Bloom Credit’s partnership with Taktile follows its launch of Bloom+, a white-labelled, no-code API, which was developed in order to allow financial institutions to offer their users the ability to report alternative credit scoring data from their primary checking accounts to credit bureaus. This aims to optimise the manner in which they build credit profiles.



