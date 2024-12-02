BlockScore raises USD 2 mln, plans expansion

BlockScore intends to use the new funds for product development and sales expansion.

When a user signs up with a company using BlockScore, the company asks for his or her name, address, date of birth, and either passport number or the last four digits of his or her social security number. That information is sent to BlockScore’s API and is checked against several public and private databases and watch lists. To combat identity theft, BlockScore then generates a list of questions that only the person owning that identity would know.

BlockScore is an ID verification system for Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (AML/KYC) compliance and anti-fraud. BlockScore provides identity verification and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) to many industries including marketplaces, financial instructions, Bitcoin, and sharing economies.