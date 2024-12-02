Blockpass upgrades KYC solution with Smart Engines tools

The recognition module allows scanning identity documents when creating an online profile, and supports: passports, ID-cards, and driving licenses. Blockpass is positioned as an automated cloud-based comprehensive KYC-as-a-service with no required integration or setup cost, according to the official press release.

The business’ KYC, AML and Face Match solution verifies identities of users that perform any activities associated with regulated transactions, such as: buying tokens, or gaining access to the public, financial, insurance services, as well as to third-party providers. The application is used to onboard users to crypto and hybrid trading platforms, including Waves, Ethfinex, or Legacy Trust.

To create a digital profile (also referred to as a unique access key), the user is required to provide their personal data, which can now be acquired automatically and instantly by its extraction from the identity document.