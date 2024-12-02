Blockpass, UniLend work together for KYC and AML screening and fundraising process

UniLend recently conducted a fundraiser with Blockpass, providing the requisite KYC and AML provision in order to meet regulatory compliance. By handling the compliance measures, the UniLend team were able to focus their efforts on the actual fundraising process.

The permissionless decentralised protocol UniLend combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and services through smart contracts. The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows trading and DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which offers a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industry. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost.