Blockpass rolls out PASS Club, to offer perks to members

Blockpass provides KYC-as-a-Service to businesses that operate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets, exchanges and financial services. From the Blockpass App, users can create a verified portable identity that can be used to onboard with any service in the Blockpass ecosystem.

PASS Club is a members-only club for users of the Blockpass App. PASS Club members will have access to exclusive content, including webinars, events, research articles and more. Of particular value to members, services within the Blockpass ecosystem will offer members exclusive offers from time to time. Included in these offers are special discounts on IEO's, chances to earn PASS Tokens, bounty campaigns and more.

Blockpass released its Mobile App in May 2018, and released its KYC Connect solution shortly after. From there, Blockpass went on to add a series of functionalities to the service. KYC Connect is a GDPR compliant KYC-as-a-Service software which can be used for any regulated industry. Partners in the Blockpass ecosystem include Waves, Tokenomica, Bitfinex, Polymath and BnkToTheFuture.