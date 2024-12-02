Blockpass reveals the WebID version of its digital identity protocol





The Blockpass KYC Connect console now enables businesses to integrate a WebID button that will trigger an intuitive, web-based, and merchant branded identity verification and onboarding process for end-users selecting their services.

Moreover, the WebID service provides a guided onboarding process with full web experience and branding, including an auto-generated branded merchant page with logo, service description, and requirements. Businesses can select different levels of identity verification and KYC and AML screening, as well as centralised management and data analytics for regulated industries. This process accommodates onboarding of existing Blockpass users via their reusable identity profile as well as new users to Blockpass.