Blockpass partners with H3RO3S play-2-earn game





In this, Blockpass will be integrating its KYC solution with H3RO3S' platform as the company gears up to launch its app.

Primarily targeting students, H3RO3S allows the users to redeem incentives amidst a backdrop of gaming by completing tasks – such as reading over assignments before submission – for other users. Users on the platform can earn up to USD 1500 per month by completing tasks on the platform, growing from the Alpha stage with USD 3+ per task to the Prestige stage where they can choose the tasks they are notified about.

Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries.

For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC and AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and onboarding users.

Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data.