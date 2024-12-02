Blockpass partners with EMURGO





Through this collaboration, Blockpass will add Cardano crypto-addresses to the Blockpass App and offer On-Chain KYC(TM) services for Cardano ecosystem projects, optimising their KYC requirements.

Cardano is an environmentally sustainable proof-of-stake blockchain platform using the Ouroboros protocol, founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through evidence-based methods. It combines a number of pioneering technologies to provide security and sustainability to decentralized applications, systems, and societies. Cardano focuses on open and inclusive technological solutions to create a more secure, transparent, and sustainable foundation for systems to govern, enterprises to grow, and individuals to transact and exchange.

EMURGO is the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, providing solutions to solve some of the problems of organizations and individuals. EMURGO drives the adoption of the Cardano ecosystem by developing Web3 solutions and services for Cardano's global community including NFT marketplace Fibo and Yoroi Wallet, building enterprise solutions leveraging Cardano, providing venture capital to Cardano startups and businesses via investment subsidiaries EMURGO Ventures and EMURGO Africa, and offering blockchain developer education courses through EMURGO Academy.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries.