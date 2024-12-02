Blockpass, OpenDeFi team up for KYC provision and PASS rewards

In addition, Blockpass and OpenDeFi plan to jointly offer AMAs, giveaways, rewards, and tutorials. OpenDeFi is the Open Finance protocol by OroPocket that aims to link DeFi solutions and physical assets, providing banking services such as loans, which are backed up by real-world assets.

Assets are held by custodians. Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides compliance services to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage their digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries.

For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration. According to the press release, you can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.