Blockchain startup launches biometrics validation platform for KYC and AML

The platform called ID KABN provides consumers with a biometric identity and third parties whitelisted registries. Users can scan any one of up to 1,600 documents from over 180 countries, which can then be instantly validated and combined with personal biometric ID Keys, including face, fingerprint, voiceprint, video print and digital signature, to create a unique and immutable record of an individuals identification.

ID KABN also provides crypto wallet integration, allowing users to both validate their identity and wallet for integration into cryptocurrency and exchange offerings.