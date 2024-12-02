Blockchain-based companies partner for identity breakthrough

Both companies rely on blockchain technology to provide a public, immutable ledger for the authentication of information exchanged on each platform. Through the ShoCard application, a user’s identity and data is stored on their device, and validated using the blockchain, allowing other applications to validate that the original data or certification has not been changed or misrepresented. Ultimately, ShoCard gives control of personally identifiable information (PII) and private data back to the user, enabling the concept of bring your own ID (BYOID).

Jobeum is a completely decentralized network for business professionals, using the blockchain to keep records about employment, education, certifications and more, which are then cross validated by the community. Users are able to specify which portions of their profiles should be made public and what should be kept private.