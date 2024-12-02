BizShake picks IdentityMind as its AML and KYC solution provider

BizShake, the company behind the P2P sharing ecosystem through tokenization of real-world assets, aims to contribute to community life by creating a fully decentralized P2P sharing ecosystem based on neo blockchain technology. The essence of a decentralized business model is realized by the ability to tokenize high-value assets on the blockchain, the transparency of user profiling through digital identity, as well as security provided by an automated dispute system which is regulated under peer control. BizShake is currently filing the US SEC REG A+ application in order to be fully compliant with STO regulations. The company’s NEP-5 BZS tokens will be securities.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.