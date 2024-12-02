



Bitsight and Cybersixgill will provide insights into an organisation's external attack surface, supply chain, and threats directed at it. As a result, security companies can proactively recognise, prioritise, and address risks within both their first- and third-party environments.

All-in-one solution for cyber security

As cyber-attacks continue to escalate, the importance of CTI data is growing. However, integrating threat intelligence findings into one's attack surface or that of their supply chain can be difficult, expensive, and time-consuming. The partnership between Bitsight and Cybersixgill will provide relevant insights tailored to companies’ digital environments. With Bitsight’s asset mapping features and the real-time threat data from Cybersixgill, security personnel can identify emerging threats within a cohesive, all-in-one solution.

Officials from Bitsight stated that with the combination of Cybersixgill’s team and technology, it can offer Bitsight customers insights into the specific threats that affect their infrastructure. Cybersixgill gathers real-time information from a variety of sources, including deep and dark web forums, exclusive messaging groups, code repositories, paste sites, and clear web platforms. Its latest, Cybersixgill IQ, employs generative AI to convert the company's extensive collection of real-time CTI data into accessible insights, analysis, and reporting, along with 24/7 support.

Cybersixgill's threat intelligence data will upgrade Bitsight’s External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Third-Party Monitoring services, while also creating new threat intelligence opportunities for Bitsight clients. This includes areas such as threat hunting, adversary intelligence, comprehensive industry reporting, and vulnerability intelligence. Furthermore, Bitsight intends to leverage Cybersixgill’s generative AI models with its extensive database of cybersecurity exposure data, linked to millions of companies worldwide, to provide even value to its customers.