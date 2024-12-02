Bitnplay partners Veridu for social identification platform

Now Bitnplay can continue to allow players from all over the world to play anonymously, whilst reducing the risk of money laundering and bringing levels of legitimacy to Bitcoin transactions that have never been available before.

For Bitnplay, Veridu works as an external ID gateway. Veridu’s social identification platform assesses the quality and depth of an individual user’s online footprint via services like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Based on this, Veridu determines the credibility of the users’ identity and age and passes an anonymized token back that indicates if the user is over 18.

Upon request, the authorities can also check Veridu’s audit trail to ensure that the company has lived up to its responsibility.

Veridu provides both Single Sign On plugins and authentication tools to provide protection for both businesses and users. Founded in 2012, Veridu is headquartered in Denmark and has offices in UK.