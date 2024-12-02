Bitglass joins the Cloud Security Alliance

Their joint mission will be to promote practices for providing security assurance within cloud computing.

Bitglass delivers technologies that transcend the network perimeter to deliver total data protection for the enterprise, in the cloud, on mobile devices, on the network and anywhere on the internet.

The Cloud Security Alliance is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to promote the use of best practices for providing security assurance within Cloud Computing, and to provide education on the uses of Cloud Computing to help secure all other forms of computing. The Cloud Security Alliance is led by a broad coalition of industry practitioners, corporations, associations and other stakeholders.